TAYLOR — The Taylor Town Council held a special meeting on May 4, and in a call to the public Neil Traver with APS gave an update on the fire mitigation process, explaining that APS works year-round with line patrols to ensure damage has not been done.
They also clear vegetation and create fire breaks. He added that equipment typically turns the power off when a fault is detected. Also, this is turned off during the summer allowing crews to inspect lines before power is restored.
In the discussion and action section of the meeting, it was decided to table the second reading by title only of Ordinance 2022-02, amending the Taylor town code noise ordinance. A motion was made to do so with all voting in favor.
The purchase of a vacant lot near 300 W. Pinedale Road was next.
Town manager Gus Lundberg said “the town owns two parcels off Pinedale Road. There is a small access easement adjacent to the property of approximately one-third acre. Staff has approached the property owner who is interested in selling the parcel.”
Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor Jason Brubaker, council members Bill Baldwin, Sherry Cosper, Dustin Hancock, Kris Neff, Shawn Palmer and Gus Lundberg recommended purchasing the lot to allow better access to the town’s property. Dave Mills gave an evaluation of value at $30,000.
Lundberg negotiated with the property owner for a price of $35,000. A motion to purchase it and authorize manager Lundberg to close the deal was carried 7-0.
Next was a discussion regarding a grant agreement with Navajo County. Lundberg said Navajo County is giving $200,000 to the town to install a walking path along Cottonwood Wash. The town is working with the property owner to create the walking path that will go from Taylor to Snowflake. A motion to approve the grant agreement with Navajo County and authorize Lundberg to sign the agreement carried 7-0, will all voting in favor.
In a summary of current events, the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce asked what the Town Council would like the see at the upcoming Sweet Corn festival and should they advertise to get float participants. Next, Neff suggested to rename the Freeman Park walking path and have residents purchase trees. The town manager reported that they are seeking bids on the airport loop paving project. A contract to award will be done at the June meeting. The Parks and Recreation department received good feedback about the new path that was used during the Easter Run. Last, the railroad grade flood control project has begun, and crews are installing detention basins.
