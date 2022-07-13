The July 7 Taylor Town Council meeting began with a public hearing regarding a zone change request for parcel 205-18- 041C at Highway 77 and W. Shumway Road, from AG-2 (agricultural-2) to Commercial.
This zone change, which was requested by property and tire business owner William Buckpitt, drew several area residents to voice their reasons for councilors to consider denying the change.
In a draft of the meeting minutes, the concerns were many:
• The property and tire business will decrease property values, bring added traffic, crime and add odors into the area.
• The Shumway Ruins and burial grounds are a maximum of 100 yards from the Buckpitt property and if the ground water becomes contaminated the town could be held accountable.
• Commercial developments should be conveniently located in commercial areas.
• There are drainage concerns.
• The property is not in an area that is designated commercial land.
• High speeds on Highway 77.
• No turn lanes.
• No alternate points of entry.
• Town code prohibits spot zoning.
• The valley is so pretty, the tire shop is an eyesore.
One resident asked what is the intention of council if other AG-2 parcels are to be rezoned and wouldn’t commercial zoning be better in the heart of town?
Councilors were also asked to take the aesthetics of the area into consideration — conditions in the area are prone to flash flooding — properties are zoned for agriculture, roads are barely wide enough for two cars to pass, the community is a neighborhood for homes and families, and the environment is unsuited for the proposed zoning.
A woman, who is in support of the zone change, stated that growth is going to happen and no one should tell someone what to do with their property, adding that the tire shop benefits and ADEQ has done inspections. She went on to say that there have been no violations, no odor noticed by her and feels that personal dislike is an issue.
She added that the Buckpitts have done everything to bring the property into code and traffic could have one-way traffic options. Another resident spoke up and said that the council has a difficult decision to make. He said that it is a constitutional right for someone to do as they wish on their land and the applicant has previously been told it was OK on the property and people should take into consideration that someone’s livelihood and business could be taken away.
William Buckpitt then spoke and said he is sorry for all the contention. He explained that Leroy Palmer came to him at his previous business in Shumway, asking if he wanted his property annexed and made commercial. The shop was grandfathered as a commercial business and he was given permission to put tire shop in and he was willing to make it compliant. Buckpitt added that the speed limit in Shumway should be lower. One last comment was from a resident whose property borders the Buckpitts’ property. In her opinion the purpose of planning and zoning is to control how things are done. She feels that the shop will affect land value and having rights to your own land does affect other people. In her last remark, she asked what happens when the tire shop moves and the land is commercial, what kind of commercial could come in. Genie Buckpitt then read a letter addressing their concerns. She said highway frontage should always be commercial and is currently in place on Highway 77 to Schoens Dam. The property was zoned commercial prior to 1999. The mayor, at the time, came and asked about annexing the property. The zoning was reversed because the Buckpitts were not notified of the meeting. She added that traffic can be routed to a road near the cemetery. The tire business does not increase traffic, referencing pictures presented to council, with tires and machinery in yards. She also denies the accusation of wanting to create an industrial area on the property.
Councilman Shawn Palmer addressed the council and public stating that he is not for the zone change because Highway 77 is dangerous and has many accidents and putting a reason for people to come to an abrupt stop is wrong in an area with a 65 mph zone. He commented that everyone is entitled to rights and suggested un-annexing the property from the town. Palmer explained that the council makes decisions based on, do we need it, can we afford it and is it best for the people. Town Manager Gus Lundberg said the application is for a zone change and a motion needs to be made to either to approve or deny. If a motion is made to approve, then because 20% of property owners signed a petition, a three-fourths vote of the council would need to be made, requiring five votes in favor to approve the zone change.
Councilman Bill Baldwin then made a motion by to adjourn behind closed doors, which was carried 7-0 with Lundberg, Planning and Zoning administrator Allen Davis, Police Chief Robert Martin and Town Clerk Geri Judd invited. When the council reconvened to the regular session, a motion was presented to deny the zone change request for the parcel in question, which carried 7-0. For more information visit www.tayloraz.gov.
