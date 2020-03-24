SHOW LOW — The White Mountain Woman’s Club (WMWC) partnered with the City of Show Low Afterschool Program for kids ages K-5. The goal was to teach community service and giving back through charity to those in need.
“We do a lot of volunteer work with the community,” says WMWC Second Vice President Tere Lord. “We’re still active even through the coronavirus and we don’t stop for sickness or bad weather.”
In this case, the Woman’s Club and the City of Show Low taught kids how to care for dogs living in shelters at the Humane Society of the White Mountains and Pet Allies.
The WMWC and several members of the afterschool program staff led 11 children through the steps of making over 100 treat bags filled with dog biscuits for the dogs.
“We wanted to partner with the White Mountain Woman’s Club to make crafts to keep kids busy after school,” explains Show Low After School Program Director Julie Lewis.
The adults helped the kids dunk marshmallows into green paint to make the shamrock cards that decorated the dog biscuit bags.
“The kids were so excited when we told them about the animals; some even made tags for specific dogs,” says Lewis. “And I don’t think anyone even ate a marshmallow!”
“The WMWC members also played games with the kids and just have fun, adds Lewis. “The kids were so engaged in this project.”
“The kids are learning about community service through the afterschool program whether it be serving shelter animals, veterans, seniors or public services like police and fire,” says City of Show Low recreation coordinator Melissa King.
Other partners in the city’s afterschool program are Show Low Unified School District and Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School where the program is generally held.
For more information about WMWC, contact Tere Lord at 928-358-0066. For more information about the afterschool program, visit www.showlowaz.gov/905/Community-Programs. (Note that some programs may be temporarily cancelled in accordance with coronavirus precautions and social distancing.)
