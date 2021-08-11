SHOW LOW — According to a press release from Show Low Police, a 19-year-old man was lured to Show Low Lake by a 17-year-old girl and severely beaten by two other teen boys, whose ages are listed as 16 and 17 by police.
Kristine M. Sleighter of the Show Low Police Department's Community Relations Department, reported that the names of those involved have not been released but the girl and two boys have been referred to authorities for felony prosecution.
Presumably the Navajo County Attorney's Office will consider charges against the males for aggravated assault resulting in disfigurement and conspiracy. The police have asked the prosecutors to consider charges against the female for aggravated assault resulting in disfigurement, conspiracy and facilitation. It is yet to be seen whether or which of the teens will face charges as adults.
A caller to the Independent on Wednesday morning reported that the suspects are still on the Blue Ridge High School football team and are attending school and football practice. They also said the victim is in a Phoenix-area hospital and underwent a 6-hour surgery Tuesday.
This apparently has enraged other students Blue Ridge High School and a protest in support of the victim is planned Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in front of Blue Ridge High School.
A call to Blue Ridge High School Principal Loren Webb was answered by an aide who said that they would have no comment because it is a law enforcement issue. The aide seemed completely rattled and wouldn't even give her name.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Wright of the Blue Ridge School District wrote shortly thereafter and stated: "This weekend, an unfortunate non-school-related incident occurred involving three Blue Ridge students over which the District had no control, influence, or involvement. The matter now rests with law enforcement and the courts to adjudicate."
The Independent will update this story as details become available.
(11) comments
No Influence? The reason these students know each other is because of the Blue Ridge football team! Enforce your no bullying policy in the student handbook! Suspend and or expell those involved!
The football program at the school RULES! Worked at that district for 6 years... Good luck with that thought. I had kids sit in classes discussing what football players got away with back in 2009-2010. Clearly the lack of accountability is still a HUGE factor!
By all accounts the girl is a daughter of a teacher and the boys are football players. Looks very much like BR is protecting them. Shameful.
Not shocked at all they cover up all kinds of things. The community needs to show up at school board meetings and hold them accountable.
The school board shut them down and wouldn't let them speak. I was there.
Also….anyone who says this isn’t school related….doesn’t the football team have any code of conduct??
Yes, this is in the student hand book or used to be...
The school is correct, this off-campus incident is in the hands of law enforcement. Bullying on this mountain is systemic in the schools, there is a backstory yet to be revealed. The 19 yr. old victim is more an "adult" than the alleged perpetrators,
I am not at all surprised. My son was horrifically sexually abused at that school as well as told he was a loser because, his Father is black. BRUSD has some serious issues. Do your children a favor and MOVE THEM!
Why are the students on the football team not expelled! They are involved in a serious crime and should be kicked off the team! How can a school allow students involved in a criminal matter that resulted in serious injury still be on a football team and in school? The football players and the girl should be taken to a juvenile facility and be tried as adults.
Anyone saying this isn't the schools problem clearly is blind to what BR has covered for years! There is a student/athlete code of conduct on and off campus. No where does it excluded Football players or Coaches daughters. If Wright values Football and Soccer over a life then every parent should pull their child out of that school. You have attempted murders on that campus! Wright you are a complete disgrace to the community and to that school! RESIGN already and save what's left of that place. Shame on you, the Football coach, soccer dad/coach and Mr. Webb! Grow a pair already and quit protecting sick, twisted individuals or you are no better than them.
