Springerville — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests reopened 13 campgrounds earlier this month after completing mitigation evaluations, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizing products accessibility and social distancing feasibility. Prior to the 13 campgrounds reopening, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests temporarily placed dumpsters near a highly trafficked Forest Service Road on the Black Mesa Ranger District. Those temporary dumpsters have now been removed.
As more PPE and sanitizing products become available, the Forest Service will add services, such as trash removal and restroom services, to the reopened campgrounds. For example, Fool’s Hollow Campground, located on the Lakeside Ranger District, has full services with reduced camping and day use capacity to enhance social distancing. The maximum occupancy is 10 people per site, two vehicles, and one visitor at a time at the contact station. Scott’s Reservoir is open for day use only (no overnight camping) and has trash service, however, the restrooms are not open.
Trash services have not been restored for all Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests campgrounds. USDA Forest Service continues to make every effort to expand access to recreation sites within the context of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and state and local government orders for residents, while prioritizing employee and public health and safety.
Recreating responsibly takes preparation and planning before visiting a forest. Pack only what is needed. Leave no trace while being a visitor in the forest. Pack out everything taken to the forest. For human waste, dig a cathole or use a wag bag, which is especially useful in high-impact, high-volume areas. Human waste takes about a year to biodegrade and can potentially contaminate water sources and spread disease. Respect wildlife and the natural resources.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests campfire ban is still in effect, and prohibits igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, and applies to all charcoal grills, barbecues, and coal and wood burning stoves. Pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves are exempt from the campfire ban in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials.
Visit the Interactive Visitor Map, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website, or contact a local district rangers office for more information. Closure information can be found on the Southwestern Region website.
