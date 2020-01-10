Thanks for memories
The only important thing that we have in life as we get older is our memories. So, from time to time I like to share memories of very special people,that I met when I was a tour bus driver in Washington DC for 45 years.
I had read a biography about Adolf Hitler, by John Tolan. I wanted to know why someone could hate people so much to be able to kill so many men, women, and children.
Some of my questions and answers were dumped right in my lap when I was assigned a job shuttling Holocaust victims from the Holiday Inn in northwest DC to Maryland, for their reunion.
I had a married couple sitting off to my right, in a front-row seat. I started asking questions, about the Holocaust. They were only too glad to share their incredible experiences with me. They were seniors, they held hands and when one would talk, the other pay total attention to what his or her spouse was saying.
They only survived death because they were used as slave laborers to help build escapes routes for tanks to get over ditches.
Hitler’s army had been beaten in Leningrad they explained. At night they were marched to a school. They would have to sleep on their sides, one person’s back to the next person’s front. Their guards had every classroom, hallway, restroom filled. Seven people couldn’t squeeze in.
If they were taken outside they did not come back. If you had to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you went outside and you did not come back, horrible!
I asked about the death camps, they said the big camps, like Dachau, were the better ones. You might only get potatoes soup, a crust of bread, but you got it on time. If you were in a smaller camp and the commandant got drunk, you might not eat for one or two days.
I looked at my new friends. I thought surely if one died, the other would not be far away.
They enriched my life by sharing their stories with me.
Ron McGinley,
Snowflake
