The Federal Trade Commission now has a golden opportunity to expose why so many Americans are getting fleeced on prescription medications.

The agency has just voted unanimously to conduct an inquiry into the business practices of America’s silent medical middlemen, giant corporations known as “pharmacy benefit managers.” Such a probe is long overdue. Drug makers are often painted as the villains for high drug prices, but PBMs are the real profiteers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.