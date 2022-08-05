In late 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic came crashing down on our entire world!
We will probably never know the actual number of deaths brought about by this “bug” due to the over and understating of deaths by many countries primarily for both political and monetary reasons.
New rules were put in place to control the spread initially that seemed necessary at first.
And then there began to appear new faces on the TV that tended to usurp an unofficial role of not only leadership, but also what could be defined as a dictatorship!
An untested series of vaccines was developed in an unbelievably short time frame and mandated to be taken or be ostracized by friends and relatives alike.
And then there was the required masks, at first one then two and at one time three!
Depending on the medical personnel on TV (again) masks of any number were of no value or had to be ER-quality.
I am not a doctor or scientist and followed along with the rules to keep my friends and relatives happy.
Vaccinated and boosted, I proudly carried a picture of said card on my cellphone should I be accosted by a “doubting Thomas.”
About this time there became a game of Rules for Thee but not for Me that began showing up in the news machine.
Politicians of every sort began showing up at large gatherings when the common folk were told to have no more than six in a private home for Thanksgiving dinner.
Members of Congress were photographed at hair salons that were closed to the public. (I was seriously considering becoming Wild Bill with my new long, wavy locks.)
Governors dined in fancy restaurants also closed to the public, and even past presidents had large birthday parties.
The one common denominator was that while staffs were masked the elite were not!
And then the division among friends and relatives began to emerge.
Happened in my circles of friends, relatives and business associates.
Regardless of one’s beliefs, if not in synch with the ruling class, you found yourself as persona non grata wherever you went.
Opinions other than those deemed appropriate were shut down!
While I have never tweeted or used any form of social media, it has been said that there were rules applied to one side of the coin, but not to the other!
And then it morphed into other areas until we were no longer having conversations unless we were of the same mind. And this is what I call the quiet zone! Nothing is getting accomplished by our government. Murder and mayhem run rampant in the streets of major cities. Schools are teaching trash to our children instead of reading, writing, math and true history. Folks, we must get back to honest talk if we wish to regain control over our nation’s future. Appreciate this one-way communication opportunity! You can do likewise. See below.
