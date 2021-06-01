PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Wednesday, May 26, was the ribbon cutting of ribbon cuttings — times four — for the Grand Re-Opening Ceremony for Woodland Lake Park, a long awaited occasion for many. And, if all the people who ever donated to the cause had been present, the ribbon cuttings would have continued on until sunset or beyond, for many as they say, had skin in the game.
Members of the town council, Save Our Park (SOP) board, Public Works employees and the US. Forest Service and others who were instrumental in working towards the acquisition of the park joined in with their particular group for the ribbon cuttings at the invitation of the town and SOP.
Peter and Nancy Salter of the Salter Family Foundation, who donated the $1.6 Million to the town to purchase the 107.88 acres of the park outright, deservedly held the scissors for each of the ribbon cuttings and cut the ribbons. In each group, one or two of the lucky ones carried home a piece of the ribbon as a memento.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin welcomed the crowd which read like a Who’s Who list of dignitaries ranging from former mayors and council members, forestry people, rotary club members, county officials, citizens and representation from Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s office (D-AZ-01).
Irwin presented the Salters appropriately with a photograph printed on canvas of Woodland Lake Park by Photographer Gene Ames.
Save Our Park Vice Chairman and town councilor Lynn Krigbaum, wearing a Walk the Woods T-shirt, reminiscent of the walks SOP has held every year except 2020 to raise funds for the purchase of the park from the US Forest Service, provided a narrative of the quest to purchase Woodland Lake Park.
The town formally began efforts in 1987 to acquire the 583 acre WLPT from the U.S. Forest Service by filing a Townsite Act application. Unable to afford the purchase or obtain a gift, the town formed a task force in 2007 to evaluate acquisition options and strategies.
SOP was formed to raise awareness in the community of the town’s desire to purchase the park as well as to raise funds to facilitate the purchase.
Krigbaum related how she approached Mayor Barbara Teague in 2007 and offered to be her vice chair for SOP if she would be president. She said she promised Teague she would do anything she was asked to do for the group, if she would just be president. Now, at the park’s grand re-opening, though Teague was present, Krigbaum kept her promise and not only thanked everyone for their help but provided a narrative of SOP’s journey.
Except for the time when the late Governor Jane Hull and former board member Tim Strand, who has since moved from the area, were part of the board, the board has remained at a steady number of seven with its original board members.
The entire SOP board was present for the grand re-opening and ribbon cuttings — President and former mayor, Barbara Teague; Vice President and Councilor Lynn Krigbaum; Treasurer and retired engineer Roger Balzer; Secretary and AT&T systems engineer Eric Kramer; Wildlife Consultant and two term former town councilor Norris Dodd; White Mountain Audubon board member Tom Jernigan and Vice Mayor Jerry Smith.
Having worked tirelessly to raise funds for SOP, and being happy with any amount they were able to collect for the cause, Krigbaum shared the groups’ amazement when they received their first large check in the amount of $5,000 around 2011 or 2012. Ironically the donation came from Nancy Salter.
Krigbaum said that Nancy Salter had originally contacted Hull to find out about SOP and Hull referred her to Krigbaum who shared their mission with her.
Krigbaum said that after they had received that first check from Nancy Salter, a year or two later came another for $5,000, and then they just kept on coming — $8,000, $10,000, $12,000 and $15,000 the last three years.
Then in 2020, through the Salter Family Foundation, the Salters donated the entire amount of the appraised value purchase price to the town so the town could finally own the park.
Irwin recognized Public Works Director Matt Patterson and his crew for all the hard work they have done on the park since the purchase.
Patterson addressed the crowd recognizing his crew’s dedication for all of the work they have done in order to get the park re-opened. He explained that many of the maintenance items they performed were not permitted during the period the town did not own the park.
The park was closed to the public on April 12 for maintenance which included the construction of the new paved walking path, now ADA compliant, which was re-routed from the original path to travel northeast out of the covered bridge where the ribbon cuttings took place. The new roof on the covered bridge is courtesy of the White Mountains Rotary Club.
The event lasted around an hour and was the first outing for many since COVID-19.
The park is now reopen to the public with the new walking path extending all around the lake, new playgrounds, improved parking facilities and improved restrooms which are still under construction.
