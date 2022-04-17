I shuffled and shuffled and shuffled some more

until all the cards ended up on the floor.

Aces and deuces and jokers galore,

scattered around from the chair to the door.

Then ol’ Mr. Cooley remarked with a roar…

“Now what did you have to do that for?”

My feelings were hurt. I was cut to the core…

as I picked up the cards from the chair to the door.

Then I shuffled and shuffled and shuffled some more,

careful to keep all the cards off the floor.

We cut ’em not knowing just what was in store

’cuz Show Low’s a game that goes fast, that’s for sure!

When I turned up my card what I saw was real poor.

My heart skipped a beat! ’Twas a spade number four!

Was it lower than his? I can’t stand any more!

Who’d end up the victor of our little range war?

Cooley turned up his card with a smile quite demure.

His low Deuce of Clubs would go down in folklore…

and I was up Show Low Creek without even an oar!

So, I shuffled and shuffled my feet out the door.

Author Steve Taylor, from his book “An Old Pair of Boots: Art and Poetry”

Note: Based on the legendary card game between Corydon Cooley and Marion Clark that gave Show Low, Arizona, its name

