If you can’t find something to eat at the Show Low Cafe, you aren’t hungry. If you are hungry, you won’t be when you leave.
Sitting on the Duece, the restaurant is parked in front of the Days Inn. Its unassuming interior is laid out into three dining rooms but on my visit, only two were in use, likely due to the continuing dearth of employees acutely felt here on the Mountain, from post-pandemic shutdowns.
The wait for a table wasn’t too long, though, thanks to the quick efficiency of the staff on hand. Walls are adorned with metal and stained-glass sculptures and all are offered for sale.
With literally over 50 selections of entrees, sandwiches, salads, wraps, melts, etc., this menu was no doubt fashioned by an over-achiever. And this isn’t taking into account an extensive breakfast menu.
By the way, kudos for making the breakfast menu available all day. I love breakfast; it’s just that it’s usually served way too early!
You can order burgers eight different ways or choose to have your burger as a melt. All burgers, melts and sandwiches are served with a choice of five potato offerings or cottage cheese. Burgers can also be substituted with a chicken breast for a small price increase.
On my visit, I ordered the green-chile melt, a take on the classic Patty melt but substituting green chile for the onion on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese. I chose the hand-cut fries and was served a mountain of shoestring fries, hot and crispy. The only issue with this sandwich was that the chiles would have benefited from a quick turn on the grill to help keep them from them from soaking into the bread but this wasn’t enough to ruin a tasty sandwich.
Featured on the entree menu are chicken-fried steak or chicken, meatloaf, ham steak, roast beef or turkey, other comfort dishes and two fish selections. All come with a choice of potato, vegetable and a trip to the Cafe’s soup and salad bar.
All entrees are, to understate, quite generous so I’m glad most are offered as senior/light-eater portions. I wish more restaurants would offer this. The ham steak, as well as the chicken-fried steak, took up the entire dinner plate so that chosen side items had to be placed on separate dishes.
Salads featured, if you want something just a bit lighter, include an oversize Cobb Salad, tomato stuffed with chicken or tuna salad and a buffalo chicken salad with tomato, bacon, cheese and crispy chicken dipped in buffalo hot sauce.
Since breakfast is served all day, I’ll mention a few of the standouts including eggs Benedict, omelets, breakfast burritos, pancakes done three different ways and plate-dwarfing biscuits and gravy.
Another welcome feature is the senior breakfast/lunch menu offering portions for lighter appetites, but you’ll not leave wanting.
If you have room for dessert, or want to take something sweet home if you don’t, there is a display case of sweet endings in the lobby to tempt you. It was a bit sparse on my visit but I found the chocolate waffle cookies just the right size for my distended waist. An adjustable belt is required habiliment for a restaurant critic.
So, the next time you’re cruisin’ the Deuce and the rumblings in your stomach begin, a stop at the Show Low Cafe will quiet your inner beast and offer any pallet a pleasant experience. Just don’t forget the adjustable belt!
