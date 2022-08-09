If you can’t find something to eat at the Show Low Cafe, you aren’t hungry. If you are hungry, you won’t be when you leave.

Sitting on the Duece, the restaurant is parked in front of the Days Inn. Its unassuming interior is laid out into three dining rooms but on my visit, only two were in use, likely due to the continuing dearth of employees acutely felt here on the Mountain, from post-pandemic shutdowns.

