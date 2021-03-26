We’ve all spent an evening on the town with a friend. This very thing happened on March 14, 1884. Only for these two friends, the evening turned deadly.
Although it wasn’t a relationship most people would expect, King Fisher and Ben Thompson were friends. The reason their friendship was unusual was that both men were hard cases.
Fisher dressed in a flamboyant style. He wore a gold-braided sombrero, silk shirts and gold-embroidered vests. His chaps were made of Bengal tiger skin. He didn’t get the tiger skin from a safari, but a raid on a circus.
Fisher traded in cattle. He took cattle that he had stolen in the United States to Mexico, and traded them for cattle that had been stolen in Mexico. And the buyers didn’t care as long as they were stolen in the other country.
Thompson’s reputation wasn’t much better. Ben didn’t care on which side of the law he walked, as long as he could intimidate people. Sensing the opportunity for a good fight, he even went to Mexico and joined Maximilian as a mercenary, rising to the rank of colonel. Thompson had also spent time as the city marshal of Austin, Texas.
These two hot heads met up in San Antonio on March 14, 1884, and decided to have an evening out. While partying, they ended up going to the Vaudeville Variety Theater. Maybe because of too many drinks, or advancing age, Thompson evidentially didn’t remember that a couple of years earlier he had killed the proprietor of that establishment.
Within minutes of their arrival four of the dead man’s friends, including the bartender and one of the actors, opened fire.
Thompson ended up with nine slugs in him, and his friend Fisher had 13. It was a tough night out for the boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.