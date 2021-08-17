PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Early Monday morning Blue Ridge Unified School District parents and students received an alert from Superintendent Michael Wright informing them that schools would remain closed due to another threat made against the schools’ children.
The schools in the district reopened for classes on Tuesday.
Blue Ridge Schools were closed Thursday and Friday due to threats linked to the off-campus assault of Joey Jaurique allegedly by three student-athletes on Sunday, August 8, at Show Low Lake. A large protest broke out August 11 in front of Blue Ridge High School against administration’s handling of the case, as the suspects were allegedly still attending classes and participating in sports.
Wright’s statement read in part, “We are working closely with federal and local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the latest incident while increasing the presence of police officers and federal agents at each campus. Blue Ridge will aggressively seek the prosecution of anyone found threatening or harming our students, staff, or schools.”
The statement also said an update would be sent out by 6 p.m. yesterday regarding the plans for the rest of the school week and apologized for the significant inconvenience the late notice caused students, families, and employers.
In a Sunday Facebook post, Wright said, “We hope our students may return Monday to a conflict-free environment. I respectfully request anyone planning to gather in opposition or support of our District do so away from our schools, enabling students to experience a sense of normalcy. Resolved are all of last week’s concerns regarding the safety and welfare of our students and staff. Even so, law enforcement will be present at all campuses to ensure orderly and safe learning.
“Further, the District has school board policies to prevent all forms of bullying, harassment, and uncivil behavior. The District does not tolerate mistreatment of its students, teachers, staff members, or administration. Moreover, Arizona laws provide public schools protection against anyone seeking to harm school employees or disrupt the learning environment.”
(1) comment
I have an old friend and fishing buddy that works at Blue Ridge. He’s beside himself about the whole thing and has heard there have been threats. I live in Tucson now but have lived in a few small AZ towns. Sports are king. “Jocks” tend to get away with intimidation and date rape. They seem to have a special status. What has been described so far is attempted murder if the perps did not stay and give aid or call 911. Now there is the potential for a Columbine HS type response. With the current warped gun culture in America this has become regular occurrence. My 19 year old daughter and her friends listen to a popular song called Pumped Up Kicks-
"Robert's got a quick hand
He'll look around the room he won't tell you his plan
He's got a rolled cigarette
Hanging out his mouth, he's a cowboy kid
Yeh, he found a six shooter gun
In his dad's closet, in a box of fun things
And I don't even know what
But he's coming for you, yeah, he's coming for you
All the other kids with the pumped up kicks (Fancy expensive shoes)
You better run, better run, outrun my gun
All the other kids with the pumped kicks better run better run, outrun my bullet"....etc.
-I'm still shocked! Also shocked at the casual attitude of our youth concerning violence. Seem a bit resigned to it as if it part of life like car accidents. I’m very concerned for your students and faculty. Hope it all ends as well as possible, peaceably, and justice is done in full. Please be very vigilant and get this resolved ASAP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.