Three Arizona State Park getaways that are a breath of fresh air

PHOENIX – Summer isn’t afraid to bring the heat here in Arizona, but there are plenty of adventures that take you to higher ground—literally! Cool mountains and high desert lakes, emerald lagoons and ambling rivers are in every corner of the state, and there are plenty of hidden gems that give you a quiet oases in the desert! Pick a nearby day trip or a camping destination and enjoy some wide-open spaces and fresh air this summer.
The High-Country Road Trip: Lyman Lake State Park is hidden in the desert hills outside of St. Johns, and this expansive lake offers sweeping views of the high desert of northeastern Arizona! This is a great destination for boating and fishing, plus hiking trails take you around the water’s shore for a little bit of local history in the rock petroglyphs. Camp in a tent or trailer, or grab an air-conditioned cabin for a little spot of luxury on the lake.
The Nearby Gem: One of Dead Horse Ranch State Park’s best features is its proximity to Phoenix—just an hour north of town, this lush green getaway offers lagoon fishing, Verde River wandering, and multi-use trails! Park a trailer among the emerald foliage, or enjoy a cool cabin vacation under the trees’ canopy.
The Park Less Traveled: At the base of Mount Graham in southeast Arizona, Roper Lake State Park does anything but live in its shadow! The park is a destination all its own, perfect for a low-key getaway of kayaking, fishing, or just chilling out. Reserve an air-conditioned cabin on the shore or sleep under the stars in a trailer or tent!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.