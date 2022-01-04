WHITERIVER — On Dec. 29, the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) Election Commission issued their findings regarding the petitions filed by the three candidates who will be on the primary election ballot on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for Tribal chairperson.
The three petitioners are current chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, Rea Goklish, PhD and current councilman for District 4 Kasey Valasquez.
Following the primary election, certification of the election will be announced on Feb. 3. The top two candidates from the primary will run against each other for the office of chairperson in the general election which will be held on April 6.
The Independent obtained biographical information from each of the three candidates who filed petitions and they are listed in alphabetical order.
Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, the first female elected as chairwoman of the WMAT from 2018 — 2022, was born in Whiteriver but grew up in Show Low. Her mother was from the Carrizo and Limestone areas and her father was from the Oak Creek, Cibecue and San Carlos areas. She is of the Nilchi’enti’n Clan and born for the Tse’kine Clan. Her maternal grandfather was Nadotsoosin’. Tus’Kaa’din, “standing on cottonwood people,” is her paternal grandfather’s clan from San Carlos.
Lee-Gatewood is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and holds a Public Health Certification from Native American Research Center for Health at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Her political education was derived from working as the executive assistant for the former and now late WMAT Chairman Ronnie Lupe for 12 years. She was also the human resources director and acting-Tribal council secretary in the executive office and served on the election commission and the budget and finance committee for WMAT.
While working for Chairman Ronnie Lupe, she served at vice-chairwoman of the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves as president of Apache Alliance which represents various Apache Tribes throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma; she is chairperson of the Arizona Indian Gaming Association; president of the Theodore Roosevelt School on the reservation; serves as a member of the Tribal Advisory Committee for National Institute of Health; and serves on the Northern Arizona University Native American Advisory Committee to the President.
Rea Goklish, PhD is of the Tu’gain clan (White Water People) of Cedar Creek. Her mother is Ruth P. Goklish from Cedar Creek, and her father was the late West Goklish Sr. of North Fork.
Goklish graduated from Alchesay High School. She received an associate degree from Northland Pioneer College; graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree; a master’s in Curriculum & Instruction with an emphasis in Indian Education; and a doctoral degree in Educational Administration and Supervision.
She is a lifetime educator having spent 20 plus years in education and is currently the principal at San Carlos Unified School District (SCUSD).
Goklish began her educational career as a teacher at Whiteriver Middle School and the Salt River Indian Community. Following her doctoral studies, she worked at Seven Mile Elementary School and John F. Kennedy Day School. She became the Superintendent at Whiteriver School District and in January of 2020 became principal at SCUSD.
Kasey Velasquez is currently a Tribal councilman for WMAT. His seat is up for re-election in 2024.
Velasquez was elected as the WMAT Vice Chairman from 2014 to 2018. He ran for Tribal Chairman in 2018 and lost in the general election. In 2020, he ran for the District 4 Tribal Council seat and won in the general election.
Velasquez graduated from Alchesay High School and attended Eastern Arizona College and graduated with an associate degree in Justice Administration. He graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s in Educational Psychology Counseling. He graduated from Doane College with a second master’s degree in educational leadership.
Valasquez worked in the Whiteriver Unified School District from 2018 to 2020 as a Canyon Day Middle School 6th grade teacher. After working there six months, he applied for and was hired as Dean of Students.
He served as the Arizona Indian Gaming Association (AIGA) Executive Board President for ATG2, a subsidiary entity of AIGA, established as a part of a comprehensive strategy to preserve existing tribal-state gaming compacts. He also served as the Roosevelt Boarding School board president and was president of the Executive Board.
Although Valasquez is a candidate for the tribal chair position, should he not advance to the general election, he will be able to keep his seat on the Tribal council until 2024.
The Tribal council consists of the Tribal chairperson and nine council members who are elected by a majority vote from four separate districts. Council members are elected to a staggered four-year term.
The Tribal Council represents the White Mountain Apache Tribe and its people and acts in all matters that concern the welfare of the Tribe, as well as exercises all powers vested in the Tribe through its inherent sovereignty.
