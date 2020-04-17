SHOW LOW — The stepchildren of a local man had to step in and hold their stepfather to the ground until police arrived after he allegedly became physically aggressive with his entire family while allegedly intoxicated.
Police said officers responded to a domestic violence situation in the home on Old Linden Road just before midnight where they found 36-year-old Dane Fields being held to the ground by his three stepchildren, ages 14, 17, and 20.
Police said Fields was breaking things in the kitchen of their home then he allegedly became physically aggressive towards his 17-year-old stepdaughter when she tried to intervene and calm him down, eventually yelling at her and throwing her into kitchen cabinets causing injury to her head. Police said his 20-year-old stepson then tried to intervene to protect his sister when Fields reportedly became very aggressive with the stepson allegedly causing a cut to his face and the loss of a tooth during the fight.
At that point, police said a 16-year-old stepson also got involved and all three stepchildren reportedly dragged Fields from the house to the outside, at which time he allegedly grabbed his stepdaughter by the throat and pushed her back. According to police, the three managed to tackle him to the ground and hold him down until officers arrived and arrested him on two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-related criminal damage.
