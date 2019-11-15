SHOW LOW — Come one, come all to the Olde Madrigal Feaste. On Dec. 5-7, all are invited to celebrate in feasting and song as the Show Low High School Music Department presents the 35th annual Feaste of Carols at Whipple Ranch Elementary School.
It’s time for the roof to be raised, and for the castle walls to appear, as we travel back in time 500 years to celebrate the healing of a land that has been vexed by war and strife. This year the two kingdoms of will join as one, as we celebrate the upcoming betrothal of the Princess of the Highlands to the Prince of the Lowlands, played by Kenna Brogan and Jackson Tregaskes. Their majesties, Kings Jack Baird & Jacob Yeager along with Queens Taylan Hall and Rayanna Anderson are delighted to invite you to this event.
Traditional Jesters will be present to keep the crowd entertained, as well as all the members of the Royal Court and the singing servant cast. When asked about the production celebrating its 35th anniversary, Director Cynthia Whipple said, “It’s truly an honor to see this tradition continue. The students of Show Low High School, as well as the community love this production so much.”
“There is a Christmas spirit that is felt as we practice and get ready for the performances. This show really brings out the best in all the kids that are a part of it. The traditional music lives in their hearts, and this is really the favorite event that we do each year,” she adds.
“I remember the magical feeling when I participated in Feaste during my high school years. 20 years later the magic still continues. I am so grateful to founder Scott Gentry for putting this show together. It is so wonderful to ring in the Christmas season each year with Feaste. We hope everyone will come and celebrate with us as we commemorate the 35th anniversary.”
If you go: Doors will open to the public and all are invited to come and join in the feasting and song. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night and the matinee performance is at noon Saturday. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. each evening and 11:15 a.m. for the matinee.
Ticket info: Tickets are $9 for Desserte night Dec. 5, and $22 for the full six course Feaste, Dec. 6-7.
The Saturday matinee soup, salad and dessert show will be $18 Dec. 7. Tickets can be purchased at Lofgreen Photography in Show Low from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 18-22 and 25-26.
Tickets purchased on or after Dec. 2, are $11 for Desserte night, $20 for the matinee and $27 for the full Feaste.
RSVP to: Nikki Hall at 928-242-7742. For other questions, contact Cynthia Whipple at Show Low High School at 928-537-6200 or at cynthia.whipple@showlow.education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.