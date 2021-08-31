SHOW LOW — The White Mountains of Arizona is a patriotic community and the home of many veterans who have served our country in the military.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, in support of the 13 members of the U.S. military who were killed in a non-combat evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, a number of residents in Timberland Acres honored the fallen.
After seeing a post on Facebook on Saturday, Aug. 28, Olivia Liv Perez of Timberland Acres knew what she would be doing on Sunday.
Christopher Davis, a 38-year old former U.S. Marine who served from 2003 – 2007, was the catalyst for her plans.
Davis stated in a Facebook post, “Tomorrow, I (Christopher Davis) will be rucking in uniform for 13 miles through TA wearing 130 pounds of gear to honor my fallen brothers of the heinous terror attack. Please don’t be alarmed if you see someone with a rifle. I’ll be mapping out the path this afternoon. Rain or shine, gear or no gear, anyone and everyone is welcome to join on this memorial walk.”
Walking or riding in a side-by-side for 13 miles — one mile for each of the fallen members of the military — Perez along with Cindy and Byron Johnson, Joe Brosius, Bill and Johann Yenawine and Kelly Sullivan joined in and followed their neighbor.
The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) issued a press release on Saturday, Aug. 28 with the names of the eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier who were killed in the attack.
The Timberland Acre residents wanted the focus to be on the fallen and not on themselves. Those named by the DOD which the residents honored on their walk/ride are:
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.
