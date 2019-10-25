Our regularly scheduled gardeners from the White Mountain Academy for Gifted Individuals came to help clean up the Children’s Garden for the winter. The group streamed into the garden to provide assistance in doing a few chores such as mulching the strawberry plants, and pulling the dead tomato plants and taking them to the compost area. A couple of students dug up a few overlooked carrots.
The group then visited the Seed Saving Garden to pick dried pea pods. They learned that the dry pods had a number of pea seeds in them which will be planted next year.
Once all the pea pods were picked, the group migrated to the high tunnel to visit newly hatched assassin bugs that are expected to dispatch a very infested kale plant before the aphids destroy it. Right now, it looks like the aphids are winning because the kale is showing signs of stress. The children watched the spidery assassin nymphs walking on the piece of cardboard where the egg casings were laid.
Once they saw the assassin bugs and aphids, it was time to go back to the van. Before that, they collected tools and returned them to the tool shed. They are definitely learning how to be accountable when they come here.
The White Mountain Academy for Gifted Individuals is located in Snowflake and was established by Principal Dave Alexander, who has a long history with us.
Dave brought a class of special needs students from Show Low High School about 7 years ago to help us in our garden and in exchange, we would teach them how to start a garden and take care of it. Show Low High School still has their plot at the garden.
Dave also brought students from the Lexington Life Academy in Show Low, a school created to provide education options and care services for students with special needs. The Lexington Life Academy young adults have managed their raised bed for a second year.
Dave’s current endeavor is White Mountain Academy for Gifted Individuals to provide education and care services for students with disabilities in the Taylor/Snowflake area where a facility did not exist until now. Dave, with a group of educators, founded the school that offers classes to K-12th grade students with special needs.
The teachers at the school specialize in teaching core subjects using project-based learning with an emphasis on teaching life skills, social skills and workplace skills. Their goal is to help each student find their gift or “niche” that will allow him or her become independent and obtain a higher quality of life.
Dave and his fellow teachers believe it is their job to figure out where each student is going next and help them attain each goal.
White Mountain AGI’s Mission is “To provide environment to practice real life situations so that our students can become more independent.” Their vision statement is “By focusing on life skills, social skills, and workplace skills we want to see our students become as independent as possible.”
The students love to visit and work at the garden. And we in turn, feel enriched by their visits. We also appreciate the teachers who patiently communicate and guide the children and keep their attention focused on each task. Their visits and each educational moment is a win-win situation for all of us.
