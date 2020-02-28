The tables are turned for St. Johns Officer Jaylen Richardson who spent part of the lunch rush at the Tip-a-Cop event at Trail Riders Restaurant in Eagar, serving his wife and sisters-in-law and all of their little ones on Wednesday. The event was held to benefit the family of fallen officer David Kellywood. Local police officers served customers and donated their tips.
