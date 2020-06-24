PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Good afternoon.
Today, I am issuing a proclamation requiring the use of face coverings in the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside effective at 5:00 p.m. tonight. The intent of this action is not to be punitive, but rather to increase compliance with our request to have people wear them. Some businesses have already implemented a policy requiring face coverings, so this is just a natural extension of that practice and gives local businesses the right to require face coverings. We know this order will not result in 100 percent compliance, but if we increase the percentage of people using face coverings, it will have met its goal. We have many vulnerable people in our area and with the upcoming 4th of July weekend, we know we will have a large influx of visitors. I ask everyone to please do the right thing and wear a face covering for the protection of those we love and the people we come in close contact with on a daily basis.
It is important to understand that the use of face coverings is not a substitute for proper physical distancing. If you are out hiking, fishing, walking, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors, you are not required to wear a face-covering if you are following physical distancing recommendations. The requirement also does not apply to people driving their vehicles with members of their family. And, if you are out to eat, face coverings can be removed while you are enjoying your meal at your table.
I appreciate the support of the community in working together to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin,
Town of Pinetop-Lakeside
AN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION OF
THE TOWN OF PINETOP LAKESIDE, ARIZONA
REQUIRING THE WEARING OF FACE COVERINGS IN PUBLIC
MAYOR STEPHANIE IRWIN
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared a Public Health Emergency related to the COVID-19 outbreak on January 31, 2020, and the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic due to COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, and the Governor of Arizona declared an emergency due to COVID-19 and issued Executive Order 2020-07 providing Proactive Measures to Protect Against COVID-19 and on March 13, 2020 the President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared a National Emergency concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak; and
WHEREAS, on March 17th the Town Council of Pinetop-Lakeside approved an Emergency Proclamation authorizing Mayor Stephanie Irwin that during such emergency, to govern by proclamation and shall have the authority to impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the Town and its residents, and remains in effect; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside (the “Town”) is continuing to respond to the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) in order to preserve the public health, safety and welfare of the Town, its residents, businesses, visitors, and employees; and
WHEREAS, throughout the nation and State of Arizona, public health and health care systems have identified precautions and interventions that can mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Navajo County Health Department Disease Control Division all recommend the use of face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, on June 17, 2020, the Governor issued Executive Order 2020-40 entitled “Containing the Spread of COVID-19” (“Executive Order 2020-40”) that, among other things, authorized the Town to require the wearing of face coverings in public in order to limit the spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, it is necessary and appropriate to take action to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is controlled and that the residents of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside remain safe and healthy; and
WHEREAS, the Town will continue to make a good faith effort to educate its citizens and visitors to the Town on the benefits of wearing face coverings in public; and
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Stephanie Irwin Mayor of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-311 and the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Code, Chapter § 8.06.020 Emergency Management Authority/Service/Planning Mayor’s authority, have determined that the COVID-19 outbreak presents conditions in the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside which require the wearing of face coverings in public in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, and do hereby proclaim:
1. All persons shall wear Face Coverings:
(a) When entering and while inside Town buildings and facilities where persons are unable to maintain safe physical distancing (six feet or more separation) from others;
(b) and in such indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe physical distancing, (six or more feet separation) from others; not of their own household.
2. Exceptions:
Nothing herein shall require the wearing of face coverings by the following persons or in the following circumstances:
(a) Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability.
(b) Children under 6 years of age.
(c) Restaurant patrons while they are dining.
(d) When complying with directions of law enforcement officers.
(e) In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming.
(f) Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
3. Definitions:
“Face Covering” shall mean a piece of cloth, fabric, or other material without holes that fully and securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands. A Face Covering may be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from household materials.
4. Effective Date, Limitations, and Area.
This Emergency Proclamation shall become effective at 5:00 p.m. on June 24, 2020 and shall expire 30 days from its effective date unless modified or rescinded or until the Governor declares an end to the COVID-19 State of Emergency in Arizona, whichever occurs first. This Emergency Order is effective within the entirety of the town limits of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
5. Posting of Emergency Order.
Each Business in the Town that is open to the public shall post signage at its entrances and at other appropriate locations stating that customers (or visitors) are required to wear face coverings by order of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Other appropriate locations shall include alternative entrances (back doors, etc.) and transaction locations such as registers.
6. Implementation.
The intent of this Emergency Proclamation is to encourage compliance by businesses and persons within the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Law enforcement and other Town personnel shall educate and encourage compliance with this Emergency Order.
7. Distribution.
This Emergency Proclamation shall be (i) distributed to the news media and other organizations calculated to bring its contents to the attention of the general public and businesses; (ii) be filed with the Town Clerk; and (iii) be distributed to others as necessary to ensure proper implementation of this Emergency Proclamation.
8. Conflicting laws.
All existing laws, ordinances, orders, rules, and regulations in conflict with this Emergency Proclamation are suspended to the extent that they conflict with this Emergency Order.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the seal of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona.
Done at the Town Hall of Pinetop-Lakeside, this 24th day of June 2020.
Moral of the story- stay out of Pinetop-Lakeside and keep your business in Show Low
Moral of the story- get to Pinetop/Lakewside Russ the village idiot won't be there anymore! God, Russ is a moron of the 1st order.
It's about time. There are too many new cases in the last couple of weeks.
Show Low should require masks too!
People with weakened immune systems, those who may be ill, or those who feel uncertain about the actual amount of risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, should be allowed to wear face masks.
A quarantine is for sick people, not the healthy people. Mandating that ALL of us wear face masks is unnecessary. The masks (the most common type currently in use) may not truly protect someone from contracting the virus…they are an attempt to prevent the sick from spreading the illness.
Keep in mind, the behavior of this virus cannot be fully and accurately scientifically defined at this time. Instead, emotion, fear, and politics, are currently being used to define its unpredictable behavior and risks.
A mayor, someone who is likely not an expert in health issues, economics, or mental wellness, should not be making decisions for all of us, and should not be mandating that all of us wear face masks.
During the time in which this proclamation is in effect, we can choose to spend our money in Show Low, Taylor, Snowflake, Heber, Springerville, Eagar, and other places, rather than in Pinetop-Lakeside.
When the P/L Mayor cancels this Emergency Order, I will continue to refuse to shop in Pinetop/Lakeside because I now know that P/L does not respect the civil liberties of citizens.
The mayor references the WHO (World Health Organization) as part of her reason for this mandate. Since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO has been accused over and over again of being influenced by and supportive of the less than truthful Chinese Communist Party.
Is this mandate really an attempt to cater to the liberalist residents of Maricopa County who own second homes here and reside only part-time in P/L?
To the news reader. Gee should I wear a mask in P/L???? Wear mask or Die? You are an idiot Newreader.
