TAYLOR — The Taylor town council work session, on Feb. 3, opened with a discussion regarding the draft of the "Facility Use and Operation Agreement" with Taylor Rodeo Inc.
Gus Lundberg said, "For the past few years the parks staff has been utilized to work weekend equine events. However, with Aaron Dunford leaving, along with changes in park staffing, there has been concern regarding time taken away from regular town duties."
Lundberg explained that he approached Steve Frost and Tami Gibson regarding interest in broader use and management of the rodeo grounds.
Lundberg said, "The current fees are losing funds, there is need to make it usable and affordable for users. The town will offer some money to help cover costs of operations."
The Council and Lundberg reviewed the agreement. The town of Taylor would grant a lease to Taylor Rodeo Inc. to manage the facility, which does not include the pavilion. The fees will be charged to use the facility while trying to keep the fees low. It was also agreed that the town would make available to Taylor Rodeo Inc., a tractor and water truck and if needed, an additional tractor and grooming implement.
However, Taylor Rodeo Inc. will provide insurance, manage all reservations and scheduling of events. Jason Gibson added that their time was offered because they want to make sure the facility remains in good operating condition.
Councilman Palmer said, "Improvements have been made utilizing volunteer hours, but current fees do not cover expenses. Other recreation activities are subsidized by the town."
Council then discussed the proposed fee schedule. Lundberg replied that the town would match fees paid by users, with Taylor Rodeo Inc. invoicing the town for the same amount paid by the users.
Lundberg said, "I'm in favor of the town continually subsiding 50% until something changes."
Vice Mayor Brubaker asked for public input. Patrick McGuire with the White Mountain Horseman’s Association (WMHA) said, "The WMHA organization is small and does not bring in enough funds to pay the proposed fees. The fees will have an effect on small, non-profit clubs."
Leigh Barthen said, "Gymkhana events have been offered for over ten years at the Taylor Rodeo Arena. WMHA offers affordable fees so many can attend and to lose the small clubs due to increased fees would hurt the community."
Councilman Palmer asked if the price increase would impact WMHA and Barthen replied it would hurt them.
Mindy Funkhouser with WMHA said, "Payson has out priced themselves and only has three events per year because of high fees."
Councilman Palmer said he believes non-profits need to be subsidized more with the costs. Vice Mayor Brubaker asked those opposed to the fee increases, to write letters voicing their concerns.
The regular monthly Taylor town council meeting, also held Feb. 3, kicked off with a 'Call to the Public'.
Rep. Walt Blackman gave a legislative update to the council. Blackman suggested that a grant be written to ask for funds to come to Taylor, to be used as the town sees fit. Included in his update, materials left at the border wall, be transferred to Arizona.
In addition, a law enforcement bill will give the opportunity for 20-year retirement and wait six years to begin work again in the State Retirement system. A bill was passed regarding placing the Lee’s Ferry Bell at the State Capital to honor the Mormon migration.
Area resident Brad Click said, "There is a parking issue during the rodeo and there has been talk of eliminating the Little League fields for additional parking. A lot of hours were donated to build the fields."
Click suggested utilizing school buses to create a shuttle system for rodeo attendees to park at various locations around town.
Next was the "Consideration and Action" regarding Basha's Liquor License Application for Ownership Transfer on behalf of Michael Joseph Basha.
Vice Mayor Brubaker opened the public hearing. John Hebib was on hand, on behalf of Raley’s Arizona LLC, to answer any questions, however, there was no public comment and the hearing was closed. A motion by Councilman Palmer to approve the Basha's Liquor License Application was seconded by Councilman Baldwin and carried in favor 5-0.
The next item was the consideration and action regarding Taylor Rodeo Inc.' Facility Operation Agreement'. Lundberg added an agreement change request from Tami Gibson was discussed during the work session.
He said, “An additional tractor or grooming implement will be available as needed.”
A motion by Councilman Palmer to approve the Facility Operation Agreement with Taylor Rodeo Inc., was seconded by Councilman Neff and carried in favor 5-0. Another Consideration and Action item regarding an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Silver Creek Flood Control District was discussed.
Joseph Jarvis said, "The Flood Control District is planning improvements to Millet Swale and the district has requested the town be the applicant of records with DEMA and an IGA will be in effect for two years."
Vice Mayor Brubaker asked how Millet Swale affects the town.
Jarvis said, "There are a number of houses that could be impacted some within town limits."
Lundberg added that Millet Swale is in town limits. A motion by Councilman Baldwin to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement with the Silver Creek Flood Control District was seconded by Councilwoman Cosper. The motion carried in favor 5-0.
