ROUND VALLEY — A meeting to combine Springerville and Eagar services, something not seen in many years, occurred Friday, Feb. 27, in front of a packed Eagar council chamber full of Round Valley residents. The goal of the night was to discuss and then vote on two propositions: whether Eagar and Springerville should look into combining fire and police services and whether the towns should take control over the Round Valley 4th of July Parade.
There have been many attempts over the years to discuss the possibility of the towns merging or sharing responsibilities, and usually, those issues were passionately discussed and the meetings very well attended. February’s meeting did not disappoint. So many area residents arrived that extra folding chairs were brought out to make additional rows to accommodate the crowd. Despite the turbulent history of such meetings, however, residents remained calm and mostly quiet during the event.
Fire and police merger
“This is something that the towns have [been considering] since I’ve been on the council – just about eight years,” Eagar Mayor Bryce Hamblin said. “We began looking at it pretty heavily, for fire, in 2017. And in February 2018, both councils, one day apart, unanimously directed their chiefs to look forward to merging their two departments. There was some progress made in that respect, and a lot of information was gathered.”
The proposal on the agenda was to consider and vote on authorizing a feasibility study, so that outside experts could evaluate the possibility of combining police and fire departments, and then explain the benefits and downfalls for expenses and service quality such a merger might have upon the two towns.
“If it pleases the councils and the mayors, what we would do is bring this information back to you at a future combined council meeting for your consideration,” Springerville Town Manager Joe Jarvis said of the study.
Both towns would split the cost of hiring a consultant to study the possible merger of fire and police, not to exceed $20,000 total between the two. This amount would stay within the authorization amount for the town of Eagar staff and within procurement limits of both towns. The motion passed both councils, with only one ‘nay’ from Springerville.
“It’s not that I oppose both towns merging,” Springerville Councilman Ruben Llamas said to the councils after voting no. “I think it’s a great idea. When I first moved to Round Valley, I often wondered why these two towns weren’t together. But as I looked into it, and I talked to residents of Springerville and then those who worked in the town or owned businesses, I get a lot of mixed emotions. Some are for and some are not for it.”
“We haven’t proven to our citizens that we can work together on any issues. We have issues throughout the community that we can work on,” Llamas continued. He pointed out areas such as senior services and the Boys and Girls Cub that could use the combined efforts of both towns. “In my opinion, I think that maybe we should focus on tackling some other issues, that way we can see how well we work together and if we’re able to or not.”
Later, in an interview, Councilman Llamas clarified his concerns even further. “Until I get a good understanding of what the people want, then I can base my decision off [that],” Llamas said. “I’m here to serve the people, represent them the best way I can. And right now, I don’t think I have enough information to base a good decision on whether or not we should have this feasibility study done.”
Control of the
4th of July Parade
“This is something we’ve discussed between the two towns,” Mayor Hamblin said. “Between the two of us, we provided the majority of the work, the escorts, the fire, the police, those sorts of things. The concern I have is the letter that went out on behalf of the chamber this last year that frankly embarrassed both of our communities. It was picked up by the local paper, it went to state, it went federal.”
The letter Hamblin mentioned was one of two letters to the editor sent to the Independent over a now-infamous 4th of July parade float from 2019 which encouraged parade goers to throw things at life-sized cut outs of Kim Jong Un, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, all of which had targets on their chests. The photos of the float were then used by the Arizona Republic in an editorial article.
“I’m proposing that the towns of Eagar and Springerville jointly do the 4th of July Parade together each year,” Hamblin said.
“So, you’re saying to do this without the Chamber’s involvement?” one councilman asked.
“I am,” Mayor Hamblin confirmed.
Deanna Davis, the current President of the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce and member for 19 years, stood up from her seat in the crowd and asked permission to speak. Hamblin granted her request, as it was pertinent to the conversation at hand.
“The 4th of July Rodeo Parade is actually put on by the Rodeo group, not us. We just help them. It has nothing to do with us. We provide the insurance, they put on the parade,” Davis said. “So, I’m not sure what you’re taking it from, but I’m not sure you can really take it from the Rodeo people.”
After the event, Davis said that the motion surprised her. “It was shocking, because no one made an effort to share the agenda with us, nor question us or tell us this was going to happen.” She considered the move a potential positive, however, because it could free up the Chamber to handle other events and maybe allow them to participate in different ways.
Davis’s announcement during the council meeting had the crowd buzzing. After a moment, a motion was created to “take over the 4th of July parade,” and was quickly passed by both towns. Councilman Ruben Llamas and Vice Mayor Robert Mackenzie from Springerville dissented.
Llamas said later in an interview that he was uncomfortable that there was a question as to who ran the parade during the vote to take over the event. “The fact that we don’t have all our facts straight is a problem. We can’t give an accurate vote if we don’t have all the facts.”
After investigating Davis’s claim that the Chamber did not run the yearly 4th of July parade, the Independent found that the parade for Round Valley is controlled and run by the Round Valley Rodeo Association, who also runs the annual Independence Day Rodeo. The confusion by the councils may have come from the fact that the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce does assist with some paperwork aspects of the 4th of July parade and also runs other holiday parades, such as the Christmas and the Veteran’s Day parades. The 4th of July Parade is one of the few that are not handled directly by the Chamber.
A meeting is planned for later this month for the mayors of both towns to meet with the Round Valley Rodeo Association to discuss the issue further.
In the end, the meeting lasted just over 20 minutes. The councils moved quickly and effectively but didn’t create time for much discussion or public participation from the attendees during the votes. Future meetings between the two towns have not been finalized, but a possibility was mentioned that they may begin to meet quarterly as they move forward.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
