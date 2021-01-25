HOLBROOK -- A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed near Joseph City early Sunday afternoon.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the BNSF freight train derailed at 12:56 p.m. when the NCSO Dispatch Center became aware of a train that had derailed near Joseph City.
BNSF reported to NCSO that there are no injuries, no hazardous material released, no danger to the public and no other public roadways are impacted of a result of this incident.
The incident was solely on BNSF property. The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time and is being investigated by BNSF personnel.
