WINSLOW — At approximately 6:30 a.m. a preliminary report was issued about a BNSF Railway derailment near West Hibbard, which is east of Winslow on the way to Gallup, New Mexico. (This area is also described as 68 miles east of Flagstaff.)
Inspection by officials said "BNSF field personnel are responding to access the derailment site."
This particular stretch of track was anticipated to have 61 trains running through the location in the next 24 hours. Train travel has been suspended at Needles, California and Belen, New Mexico as a result of the derailment.
As of 11 a.m. today, there was no estimated time for opening the main tracks.
AZ511 does not show any highway closure on Interstate 40 at this time.
BNSF Railway Company is the largest freight railroad network in North America. It is "the product of nearly 400 different railroad lines that merged or were acquired over the course of 170 years," according to the company's website.
Headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, there are 32,500 miles of track in 28 states which run more than 8,000 locomotives.
