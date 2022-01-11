At almost 170 feet in length, the hulking B-52 Stratofortress bomber winding its way up the mountain on Friday received an enthusiastic welcome in the White Mountains, as residents turned out to watch it pass through town on its road trip to Oklahoma.
Informally referred to as BUFF — or “Big Ugly Fat Fella” — the B-52 has been a workhorse for the United States Air Force for 70 years and is expected to continue flying until at least the year 2050. Because of its age, it is sometimes referred to as “Stratosaurus,” as it is the dinosaur of the military’s fleet.
The stripped-down body of the mighty B-52 left Tucson on Monday, Jan. 3, and began climbing at a snail’s pace to Arizona’s Rim Country. It crept through Mesa, on to Payson, then into Heber before arriving in Show Low — heading for Springerville, into New Mexico and then onward to Oklahoma City, where it will be used as a “test bed,” or an upgrade platform, to modernize all of the B-52 aircraft. It will serve as a research and support vehicle that will allow the fleet of about 76 active B-52s in the United States arsenal to be brought up to the standard that this traveling behemoth — tail number B-52H-61-009 — will set.
“They’ll put engines on it and determine what works and what doesn’t,” said Ramon Purcell, founder of Boneyard Safari, which has been housing the aircraft in Tucson and accompanied it on its journey east.
Other upgrades will include communications systems, sensors, defensive countermeasures, avionics and new weapons integration.
The aircraft’s left wing is already in Oklahoma City, waiting to be reunited with the fuselage. The right wing and the horizontal stabilizer have been sent to McFarland Research and Development in Kansas, where they will be used in research to support the B-52’s structural integrity program.
The bomber that rode through Show Low — named “Damage Inc. II” — was built in 1961, Purcell said.
“It was part of the Cold War deterrent, part of the nuclear triad,” Purcell said.
The triad is a three-pronged military force that consists of land-based missiles, nuclear missile-armed submarines and strategic aricraft armed with nuclear bombs and missles – a defense strategy designed to deter a nuclear attack from the Soviet Union, and more recently, from an increasingly volatile China.
Although B-52 aircraft were used extensively during the Vietnam War, this plane was not part of that mission. (The B-52s also played key roles in Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror, and after the World Trade Center attack of September 11, 2001, became a fear-inducing visual above the mountains of Afghanistan.)
“Damage Inc. II” was deactivated after the Cold War, and has been stored at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration site at Davis Monthan Air Force base in Tucson for the past fourteen years, until it was called up for the research and development project in Oklahoma. It is a fitting retirement for the “Fat Fella,” which will never fly again.
The first B-52s, designed by Boeing, were built in 1948 as long-range atomic bomb carriers. The plane was first used by the United States Air Force in 1955 — an in-flight refueling powerhouse that could fly at 595 mph at 55,000 feet, max out at 650 mph, and at only four hundred feet off the ground, could maintain speeds of 375 mph. It uses eight turbofan engines, each with a thrust of about 17,000 pounds, and initially carried a crew of six, but when the gun turret in its tail was removed in 1991, the crew needed was reduced to five: an aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator and an electronic warfare officer.
In operation, the B-52 has a wing span of 185 feet, and weighs about 185,000 pounds, with a take-off weight of 488,000 pounds.
Although it lacks the stealth capabilities of more modern aircraft, the B-52’s reliability, flexibility and payload capacity make it an integral member of America’s defense system.
To see one up close and personal — even a stripped-down version — is, well, impressive.
As people stood in the wind on Friday afternoon, capturing images of the massive bomber making its way through Show Low, Ronnie Attakai of Pinetop-Lakeside posted a comment on WMIcentral.com’s Facebook page that pretty much summed up the reaction of others who witnessed the event.
“Freaking awesome,” he wrote.
(1) comment
WE should have a B-52
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.