Trinidad Raynaldo Salazar Sr. entered eternal rest on Oct. 27, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born on June 9, 1954, to parents, Marcelino and Perfitita Salazar.
Trinidad loved traveling, taking care of his family, being a family man and comforting his wife.
Trinidad is survived by his wife, Priscilla Salazar; his children, Rachel Sanchez, Angela Salazar, Trinidad Raynaldo Salazar, Jr. and Angel Fernando Salazar; fifteen grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Snowflake, Arizona. The rosary is scheduled for 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.