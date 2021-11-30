The Twelve Days of Christmas are coming to Snowflake/Taylor, beginning with the Snowflake Town Lighting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Freeman Home, 48 E. First Street, Snowflake.
Also featured from 6 to 8 p.m. on that date will be nativity displays at the Social Hall, 48 S. Main Street.
Additional Christmas events are as follows:
Thursday, Dec. 2
6-8 p.m. — Nativity Displays at the Social Hall, 48 S. Main Street
7 p.m. — Clear Creek Performing Arts presents “Elf” at Snowlfake High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at CCPAstudio.com.
Friday, Dec. 3
Noon to 6 p.m. — Christmas Market will be held at Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce Or Lady of the Snow Community Center, 1655 S. Main Street, Snowflake.
5-7 p.m. — Christmas Story Walk at the Snowflake Library and Snowflake “Craft to Go,” 418 S, Fourth Street West, Snowflake.
7 p.m. — Clear Creek Performing Arts presents “Elf” at Snowflake High School Auditorium; tickets can be purchased at CCPAstudio.com.
Saturday, Dec. 4
8 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Christmas Market at Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce OLS Community Center, 1655 S. Main Street in Snowflake.
1-3 p.m. — Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at “Streets on Main, 123 N. Main Street, Snowflake. (Bring your kids — and don’t forget to bring your camera to capture the special moment!)
2 and 7 p.m. — Clear Creek Performing Arts presents “Elf” at Snowflake High School Auditorium. Get tickets at CCPAstudio.com.
Monday, Dec. 6
5 p.m. — Polar Express at Snowflake Intermediate Gym, 62 W. Second S Street, Snowflake.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
8 p.m. —High School Christmas Concert, Snowflake High School Auditorium
Friday, Dec. 10
3 p.m. — Jingle Bells Fun Run; starts at Willis Farms and ends at the Stinson Museum, for ages 5-7 and ages 8-12. Participants are encouraged to dress in red and green, antler ears, Santa hats and jingle bells! Treats will be given at the finish line.
Saturday, Dec. 11
10 a.m. — Santa Stampede 5K Run 2021. Race begins at the “S” in Snowflake, N. Hwy 277, west side of the road just past the bridge; look for signs Cost is $25 per participant. This is a trail run. Register at tayloraz.org/recsignup For more information, call 928-536-7366.
Thursday, Dec. 16
7 p.m. — High School Christmas Concert, Snowflake High School Auditorium
Wednesday, Dec. 22
7 p.m. — Silver Creek Performing Arts (SCPA) presents “David Archuleta Christmas Concert” at Show Low High School Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.