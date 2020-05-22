Two cow elk poached and left to waste east of Luna Lake

PINETOP
— The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is seeking information on two cow elk that were poached and left to waste near Alpine on or about Saturday or Sunday, May 9-10. The elk were located about ½ mile east of Luna Lake along Highway 180.
AZGFD officers believe that others in the area have information about the violation. “Anyone who might have seen or heard anything regarding this incident should report it”, said Officer Aaron Hartzell of AZGFD, Wildlife Manager Supervisor. “Poaching is an act of theft of natural resources from the people of Arizona. Killing pregnant cow elk at this time of year doubles the impact to the elk herd.”
AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief program encourages anyone with information about this case or the illegal take of wildlife in Arizona to call its 24/7 hotline at (800) 352-0700 or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in this case. Callers can remain anonymous upon request. Money for rewards comes from donations, court fines and civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes.
Anyone with information about the elk poaching should refer to case #20-001072.
