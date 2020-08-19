PINETOP-LAKESIDE - David Steven Williams Jr., 15, and Nauhjae Angelique Williams, 16, were last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on August 17 at their Lakeside residence.
SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR - Philip Decker, 45, was last seen with his 2008 blue/grey Jeep Wrangler on the White Mountain Apache reservation.
Please see attached flyers for more information.
