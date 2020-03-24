APACHE COUNTY — Two Ohio men were found dead on Saturday on a remote road on the Navajo Nation north of Fort Defiance.
According to a press release from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Reagan, 39, and Phillip Reagan, 29, were found shot to death on Navajo Route 7 about two and one-half miles west of the Sawmill Express Store.
Navajo Nation Police called the Apache County Sheriff, who arrived as tribal police secured the scene.
“Based on a preliminary investigation, both (men) were traveling in a black Ford SUV that had been found stuck in the mud just off Navajo Route 7, approximately 1/2 mile away from where both Matthew and Phillip Reagan were found. It has been determined they were attempting to travel to Canyon de Chelly National Monument, in Chinle,” the press release states.
The press release makes no mention of suspects.
The Apache County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help. They urge anyone with any information, or who may have seen anything related to this case, “no matter how minor,” to contact the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 352-1850 or (928) 337-4321.
