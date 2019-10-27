APACHE COUNTY — Two small wildfires were discovered today on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF). Few details are currently available, but the ASNF issued two press releases this afternoon concerning fires in Apache County.
The Antelope Fire is located just a few miles southwest of Vernon. The fire was at about 20 acres at 2:15 this afternoon, with very strong winds. Vernon is on the edge of an area where a red flag warning is in effect — just to the north and east of Vernon.
According to Vernon Fire Chief Dave Niehuis, the Antelope Fire is under control.
"They've got a pretty good handle on it," he said.
Forest Service personnel say no homes are threatened at this time.
One water-tender, one bulldozer and four engines were on scene this afternoon, including the Wolf Mountain fire crew from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Another fire, the Homestead Fire, was reported at 300 acres at 3:59 p.m., burning near the Whiting Ranch area and Forest Road 117, according to ASNF. One water-tender, one bulldozer and four engines have also responded to this fire. No structures are threatened, according to the Forest Service.
Niehuis said he has crews at both fires, but the Homestead Fire is more serious at this point.
Firefighters, he said are "actively engaged" and it is "burning heavily," he said. He said that fire crews would likely remain onsite at the Homestead fire well into the evening, as winds are not expected to drop to unfer 25 miles an hour until about 11 p.m.
Both fires were discovered today and both are under investigation, no cause has been identified for either fire at this time.
The Forest Service is asking the public to stay away from these areas to allow fire crews to do their work, and that area cmmunityes may be impacted by smoke.
