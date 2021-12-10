A one-vehicle fatal collision occurred Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. just east of Show Low on US Highway 60 at mile post 344 near the intersection with 1st Knoll Cinder Road. The crash involved a yellow Chevy Corvette of an unknown year. Wednesday morning the Arizona Department of Public Safety stated in a press release the Corvette was driven by Brenda Wilson, 57, of Show Low and was traveling eastbound on US Highway 60 when, for unknown reasons, she veered to the right and off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with a tree, impacting the driver’s door. A DPS spokesman stated Wilson, who was alone in her vehicle, died at the scene. Another woman died Wednesday on US 60, just a mile away. At 6:13 p.m. at milepost 344.9, DPS stated the woman was eastbound and struck a cow. After impact, the vehicle traveled a short distance and pulled off the south side of the highway. She exited her vehicle and a passing vehicle slowed down only to be rear ended by another vehicle. One of the vehicles struck the woman who later died at a hospital. The woman’s name is not yet released.
featured
Two women die in US 60 crashes
Tags
jim headley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Victim named in US 60 fatal crash
- Two women die in US 60 crashes
- Burglary suspect dies in AC jail
- Two years on since Tonto Creek tragedy
- Woman claims Haven of Lakeside ran out of food
- Two women die in US 60 crashes
- Meth bust in Pinetop
- Don Hunsaker
- NC tops state in COVID-19 cases
- Expect truck traffic through Pinetop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Is Gosar really the best we have? (18)
- Summit Healthcare nearing full capacity (15)
- Imagine…. (14)
- Herculean task (13)
- Vax protest at Springerville power plant (12)
- Woman claims Haven of Lakeside ran out of food (12)
- "Blue" on paper, "Red" IRL (11)
- Is Alshire anti-ATV? (10)
- Heber Wild Horse Territory (9)
- Two years on since Tonto Creek tragedy (9)
- Fauci drops bomb (9)
- Replace the hate (6)
- UFO hunter: Still seeing spacecraft over Show Low (5)
- Heber horse rebuttal (5)
- Arizona gets F for school funding (5)
- How did 4FRI turn into the road to nowhere? (5)
- Support for the Koleszar letter (4)
- Infrastructure bill will fund long list of Arizona projects (3)
- Taking care of my mental health during and after pandemic (3)
- Redistricting will change political landscape (3)
- Bearing False Witness To (3)
- How long can you hold your breath? (2)
- Will redistricting be fair? (2)
- Do feds have different rules? (2)
- Ban on new oil leases near Chaco Canyon draws opposition (2)
- Infrastructure pack split Arizona delegation along party lines (2)
- Summit Healthcare Now Offering Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment for COVID-19 (1)
- Burglary suspect dies in AC jail (1)
- 'Round the Mountain (1)
- Early morning PTLS fire destroys old Chamber building (1)
- NC tops state in COVID-19 cases (1)
- Arizona representatives offer starkly contrasting views on Build Back Better (1)
- Is 4FRI up in smoke? (1)
- Snowflake wins back-to-back state championships (1)
- Show Low readies for Christmas (1)
- Forest Service conducting environmental cleanup (1)
- Glenn Wilson (1)
- COVID-19 cases still growing in Navajo County (1)
- Silver Creek Senior Center closed because of water damage (1)
- Federal infrastructure plans could boost Navajo County broadband plan (1)
- Why spend donated money out of town? (1)
- Sylvia Bones (1)
- Muth signs to play softball for the Greyhounds (1)
- Kind of shocked (1)
- Mogollon Trail (1)
- For the love of llamas (1)
- Forest Service regroups and scales back 4FRI plans (1)
- Nancy Carter (1)
- Innovation, creation comes to Snowflake/Taylor Library (1)
- Group lobbies to include five rural counties in new legislative districts (1)
- WMAT getting ready for second weekend lockdown (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.