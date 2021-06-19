SHOW LOW — A 35-year-old man driving a pickup ran over a group of 40 to 50 bicyclists on the Deuce of Clubs about 7:25 a.m. Saturday.
Seven people were seriously injured when a black Ford Super Duty F-150 pickup truck plowed into cyclists about 20 minutes into the Bike the Bluff race police said. The driver was then shot and wounded by the police.
Show Low Police are investigating a collision between the pickup and multiple bicyclists participating in the Bike the Bluff event. The collision with bicyclists happened in front of Horne Collision Center.
Shortly after the crash the suspect was shot by police on West Oliver Street about a mile west behind the Native Restaurant in Show Low.
SLPD Sgt. Brandon Clark said the black Ford Super Duty pickup was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it veered across the street and struck the group of bicyclists who were traveling westbound.
“For whatever reason, he crossed over the lines. There was a group of riders that we are guessing were about 40 to 50 that were heading westbound in the number two, or the curb lane. They were involved in the Bike the Bluffs. He ended up striking several of the riders in that group,” Clark said Saturday morning at the scene on Deuce of Clubs.
The pickup then struck an APS power pole, breaking it and fled the scene.
Clark said he is unsure if any of the cyclists died but said he thought eight to 10 were taken to Summit Healthcare and at least one was airlifted to a trauma center by helicopter from the scene of the impact.
Show Low Police released a written press release shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday stating that six people were taken to Summit Healthcare Center by ground ambulance. All six were in critical condition but two were stable. Two or three other victims walked into the hospital for treatment, according to police.
Sunday SLPD updated the condition of those injured stating in a press release, "Six cyclists were transported to Summit Healthcare via Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District and Snowflake-Taylor EMS personnel. Four arrived in critical condition. Two were subsequently transported to Flagstaff Medical Center where they remain in critical condition."
The press release continued to state:
• 2 arrived in critical but stable condition.
• 2-3 walk-in victims arrived in stable condition.
• 1 cyclist was transported via air from the scene to the Flagstaff Medical Center and remains in critical condition.
• Suspect was transported and remains in stable condition. Suspect is 35yom and is a local resident.
VICTIM STATUS SUMMARY:
• 7 cyclists transported to medical centers. Of those:
• 3 cyclists at Flagstaff Medical Center in critical condition.
• 1 cyclist at University Medical Center of NM is critical.
• 1 cyclist at Summit Healthcare is stable.
• 1 cyclist at Banner Medical Center-Phoenix is critical.
• 1 cyclist at Banner Medical Center-Phoenix is critical.
Cyclists involved were participating in the Master Men 55+/60+/65+/70+ category of the 13th Annual Bike the Bluff Arizona State Championship Road Race benefit event.
"I do not know how many were transported," Clark said at the scene Saturday morning. "Whoever the suspect is, I do know he was taken to the hospital for whatever possible injuries he has. I don't know what happened over there."
After fleeing the scene of the collision with the bicyclists, the driver of the truck was apparently involved in a shooting on West Oliver Street behind the Native Restaurant, where he crashed the vehicle.
SLPD on scene said they believe the unidentified suspect was still alive. The suspect is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are assisting the SLPD in the investigation. No other official information is available at this time.
