SHOW LOW– Highway US 60 eastbound near Globe has reopened between mileposts 251 and 318. The highway was closed and re-opened due to the 67,000-acre Griffin Fire which is now 77% contained.
The speed limit between Globe and near Fort Apache Reservation will be reduced to 55 mph to accommodate continued firefighting.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
