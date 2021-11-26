The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that it will invest $222 million to build and improve rural development in 44 states, including Arizona.
The infrastructure funding will benefit almost 2.5 million people in rural communities and also includes $132 million to support health care, food security and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
Through its Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program, the USDA will invest in 536 projects, which will help keep rural America resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apache County will receive $81,567 to purchase and install solar lighting equipment for two administration buildings, which will promote energy efficiency and improve safety conditions. The county will also use a $81,000 grant to purchase wood cutting and processing equipment to support the Navajo Nation and Fort Apache Indian Reservation elders by providing cut firewood to heat their homes. Owning its own wood cutting equipment will allow the county to provide cut firewood earlier in the year, enabling it to assist 290 elderly families.
Apache County will also use an additional $82,000 to purchase generators in order to supply backup power in the event of emergencies and/or inclement weather.
More than one hundred types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in a rural area with a population of 20,000 or less.
The investments made by USDA complement the recently announced funding available under the agency’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program, which is also being administered through the Community Facilities program, which makes up to $500 million available to through the American Rescue Plan to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance.
Under the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program, recovery grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are expended. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/erhc.
