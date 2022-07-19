Arizona Interfaith Power and Light will have an art program at 5:30 p.m. on July 28 at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.

Enjoy performances of local artists and join in group discussions to discover  common ground and a love of nature. Barb Davis will also be showing a short nature movie.

This event is free and open to the public. Come early for refreshments, stay after for dessert and conversation. Everyone is welcome. For more information email: info@azipl.org

