SHOW LOW — Veterans of all ages assigned to the Show Low VA Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic (CBOC) are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. This is a one-day event, Saturday, March 13.
Previously, the event was only open to CBOC veterans ages 65 and over. The age requirement has been lifted because they VA now has 400 appointments available.
Appointments are required. Please call 602-604-3915 to reserve a spot.
Future vaccination events in the Show Low area are being planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.