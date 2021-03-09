Johnson & Johnson vaccine

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination one-day event for CBOC veterans, Saturday, March 13. Call 602-604-3915 to reserve a spot.

 jnj.com

SHOW LOW — Veterans of all ages assigned to the Show Low VA Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic (CBOC) are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.  This is a one-day event, Saturday, March 13. 

Previously, the event was only open to CBOC veterans ages 65 and over. The age requirement has been lifted because they VA now has 400 appointments available.

Appointments are required. Please call 602-604-3915 to reserve a spot. 

Future vaccination events in the Show Low area are being planned.

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

