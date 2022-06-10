Vernon-area residents now have an opportunity to express their wishes as far as growth and development in their community is concerned.
The Vernon Community Plan Committee is comprised of a group of Vernon-area residents trying to proactively address the inevitable growth that is coming to the area.
What is a community plan?
A community plan is a land use plan for a specific area and addresses the unique needs of that community.
A plan can also contain items that the county provides and are deemed important to the community (Police, assessments, communications, public services, etc.)
If residents want to have some control over the development that will be coming to their area, a community plan is the method recommended by the county to address that concern.
Vernon Area Boundary is currently being defined as the area that is covered within the Vernon Fire District.
The Vernon Community Plan Committee has developed a survey to be filled out by all residents of the Vernon community area. Apache County was to mail out 3,000 surveys to Vernon area property owners during the first week of May.
People who receive this survey are strongly encouraged to fill it out and return it promptly.
Everyone’s input is important. The survey can also be filled out on the Apache County website, www.apachecountyaz.gov/.
