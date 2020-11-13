VERNON — Thanksgiving is just around the corner (Thursday, Nov. 26) so Paula Johnson with the Vernon Community Park is asking anyone who can to donate to their effort to get holiday food to the needy.
Johnson has long been an ardent advocate of helping those in need in and around Vernon, especially during the holidays.
The deadline to donate food or cash for this year’s Thanksgiving food drive is Thursday, Nov. 19, just one week before the big day.
There are collection boxes at The Stanford General Store on Stanford at the “Y,” the Vernon Mission on the main street through town, The Vernon Fire Station and the Vernon Public Library, both also on the main drag through town, The Wilderness Baptist Church and the Welcome Home Baptist Church.
Johnson said the things they need are packets of gravy mix or jars of ready-to-use gravy, canned yams and canned fruit.
“Cash donations are needed also, as we will be purchasing a ham or turkey and rolls for each box,” Johnson said.
Cash or checks can be made out to Vernon Community Park and mailed to the Vernon Community Park, P.O. Box 244, Vernon, AZ 85940.
The food boxes are going to be assembled at the Vernon Community Park Saturday, Nov. 21 and then distributed starting at 11 a.m. that same day.
Anyone who cares to can show up at the park at 10 a.m. and help put together the food boxes and then give them out to local in-need families who might not otherwise get a traditional and nutritious Thanksgiving day meal.
“Please know that you will be blessed for your efforts to help those in need,” Johnson said in an email announcement of the food drive and event to pass out food boxes.
