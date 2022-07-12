VERNON — The Vernon Fire District is busy more often than not, and last week was no exception.
Fire Chief Dave Niehuis contacted the Independent with two key events from last week that brought a different kind of excitement to the Vernon station.
First, the staff held an engine push-in ceremony on July 5 for the newest addition to the trucks in use to keep the public safe. While the engine itself is not new, it’s new to the station, so the fire district saw fit to commemorate its arrival in style.
VFD welcomed several locals to help in washing and drying the newest addition to its brigade, along with several fire department board members and the crew itself. VFD also held a raffle during the event for locals, passing out several prizes before the end of the event.
Pastor Nick Scienski attended the event to bless the new engine, and had just begun when the station received a call. Scienski finished his blessing as quickly as possible while fire crews donned their uniforms and protective equipment and sped off to do what firefighters do best. Luckily for the public, the call was resolved relatively quickly, and the engine returned from its first call to action within the hour.
All attendees then helped push the engine into the bay, and Apache County Dispatch Center formally broadcasted the arrival of the station’s newest engine, dedicating the truck to the citizens of Vernon.
Niehuis said, “This new engine will serve everyone in our fire district and the surrounding 300 square miles of our response area. It was good to see people come out to support this ceremony and their fire district. The men and women of Vernon Fire District are proud to serve and be a part of a great community.”
The next day, Niehuis invited Grace Sweet and her mother to the fire station for a surprise.
Sweet is a soft-spoken and humble 16-year-old Vernon resident who was commissioned by the chief to paint a mural inside the fire station.
“We handed her one of our patches for reference, and she just went to town. She built, what I think, is one of the best murals I’ve ever seen,” remarked Neihuis.
Sweet painted a large mural inside the fire house, featuring two firefighters holding a hose and spraying water into a void of red flames and plumes of black smoke.
The accompanying piece is the VFD logo that can be seen on their trucks.
Sweet, her mother, Tanya Sweet, the station’s photographer Candi Campbell and board member John Vehar were invited to the station Wednesday afternoon so Niehuis could present Grace with gifts from the chief and his crew.
The gifts included a plaque thanking her for her work, a firefighter challenge coin, a T-shirt declaring her an official VFD volunteer and a card signed by every member of the fire department.
The card also contained a significant amount of cash pooled together by the VFD staff, meant to further fund Sweet’s artistic endeavors.
Everyone in attendance was quick to shower her with praise for the amazing talents she exhibits at such a young age. Her mother, Tanya, said, “I knew when she was about 4 or 5 that there was something special.”
Campbell, a photographer by trade, mentioned she had seen Sweet’s work in an art show and recommended her to the chief for the mural.
“She has such amazing talent, and she’s such a sweet spirit. I immediately started showing everyone her work.”
Vehar, a board member for the fire department, commented, “It’s got to be uplifting for everyone. Every time they come out the office door and turn down the hallway and see that emblem, it’s just so amazing.”
Despite her destined success as one of the best artists of her generation, for now, she’s content with honing her skills in her free time, completing her homeschooling, riding her horse and hanging out with her mission group.
She and her mother have organized an email to accept commission work, so anyone on the Mountain who wants to own a sample of this artwork is encouraged to contact her at GraceCSweetArt@gmail.com.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@ wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.