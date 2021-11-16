Arizona House Rep. Walt Blackman, at podium, delivered the keynote address to attendees at the Veterans Day dinner held at Elks Lodge 2090 in Show on Thursday, Nov 11. His wife, Kristi, is seated to his right. VFW Post 9907 Commander Jack Latham, is pictured at right.
Walter Craig, 98, of Vernon, was one of two World War II veterans in attendance at last week’s Veterans Day dinner at Elks Lodge 2090. He survived the D-Day invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach, when U.S. forces stormed the shore, suffering more than 2,000 casualties, in June, 1944.
Engaged in discussion at the Veterans Day dinner were Richard Thompson, in yellow with sailor hat, retired U.S. Navy Vietnam vet who served aboard the USS Oriskany 34; George Baum, center, retired Air Force, and American Legion Post 76 Commander Mitzi Allison, in fatigues, who was an Air Force Tech Sergeant E-6 upon her discharge from service.
Pastor Israel Arreola of Light of the World Church stands beside gift baskets his church donated to veterans at last week’s Veterans Day dinner. This is the third year in a row that the church has provided gift baskets.
Arizona House Rep. Walt Blackman, at podium, delivered the keynote address to attendees at the Veterans Day dinner held at Elks Lodge 2090 in Show on Thursday, Nov 11. His wife, Kristi, is seated to his right. VFW Post 9907 Commander Jack Latham, is pictured at right.
Becky Knapp/The Independent
Walter Craig, 98, of Vernon, was one of two World War II veterans in attendance at last week’s Veterans Day dinner at Elks Lodge 2090. He survived the D-Day invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach, when U.S. forces stormed the shore, suffering more than 2,000 casualties, in June, 1944.
By Becky Knapp/The Independent
Engaged in discussion at the Veterans Day dinner were Richard Thompson, in yellow with sailor hat, retired U.S. Navy Vietnam vet who served aboard the USS Oriskany 34; George Baum, center, retired Air Force, and American Legion Post 76 Commander Mitzi Allison, in fatigues, who was an Air Force Tech Sergeant E-6 upon her discharge from service.
Becky Knapp/The Independent
Pastor Israel Arreola of Light of the World Church stands beside gift baskets his church donated to veterans at last week’s Veterans Day dinner. This is the third year in a row that the church has provided gift baskets.
About 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, Boy Scouts from Troop 733 carried in the flag, and all in attendance at the Veterans Day dinner at Elks Lodge 2090 in Show Low stood to salute that symbol of America and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Hundreds gathered at the event to honor and be honored — among them, Walter Craig, 98, of Vernon, a World War II veteran who survived the invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach in June, 1944.
He says that he’s alive today because he was in the second wave of troops to storm the beach.
“If I’d gone the first day, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Married for 69 years to his “German war bride” Eugenie, who passed away four years ago, Craig is the father of two daughters, and a proud member of the Elks Lodge; he is also an honor guard for the VFW.
Eugene Fields, 99, was another WWII vet who attended the dinner. He spent two-and-a-half years in Italy with the US Army’s 34th Division and was discharged from the service in 1946.
“They gave me $200 and said, ‘On your way,’” he joked.
Originally from Wickenburg, Fields resides in Lakeside, where he plays tennis twice a week.
Leading the dinner event was Cmdr. Jack Latham of VFW Post 9907, who retired as a first sergeant with the Army infantry. He introduced guests seated at the head table, who included Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2090 Brian Threlkeld and his wife January; commander of American Legion 76 Mitzi Allison and her husband, Warren; VFW Post 9907 Auxiliary President Rose Hoagland, and keynote speaker Walter Blackman, Arizona House of Representatives member from the Sixth District, and his wife Kristi.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem was sung by Amy Wong, and Rusty Taylor, chaplain for VFW Post 9907, gave the invocation.
Gift baskets that featured men’s personal care items were contributed by Light of the World Church. Pastor Israel Arreola said the church has been providing gift baskets for VFW’s annual veterans’ dinners for the past three years.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.