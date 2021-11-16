About 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, Boy Scouts from Troop 733 carried in the flag, and all in attendance at the Veterans Day dinner at Elks Lodge 2090 in Show Low stood to salute that symbol of America and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hundreds gathered at the event to honor and be honored — among them, Walter Craig, 98, of Vernon, a World War II veteran who survived the invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach in June, 1944.

He says that he’s alive today because he was in the second wave of troops to storm the beach.

“If I’d gone the first day, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Married for 69 years to his “German war bride” Eugenie, who passed away four years ago, Craig is the father of two daughters, and a proud member of the Elks Lodge; he is also an honor guard for the VFW.

Eugene Fields, 99, was another WWII vet who attended the dinner. He spent two-and-a-half years in Italy with the US Army’s 34th Division and was discharged from the service in 1946.

“They gave me $200 and said, ‘On your way,’” he joked.

Originally from Wickenburg, Fields resides in Lakeside, where he plays tennis twice a week.

Leading the dinner event was Cmdr. Jack Latham of VFW Post 9907, who retired as a first sergeant with the Army infantry. He introduced guests seated at the head table, who included Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2090 Brian Threlkeld and his wife January; commander of American Legion 76 Mitzi Allison and her husband, Warren; VFW Post 9907 Auxiliary President Rose Hoagland, and keynote speaker Walter Blackman, Arizona House of Representatives member from the Sixth District, and his wife Kristi.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem was sung by Amy Wong, and Rusty Taylor, chaplain for VFW Post 9907, gave the invocation.

Gift baskets that featured men’s personal care items were contributed by Light of the World Church. Pastor Israel Arreola said the church has been providing gift baskets for VFW’s annual veterans’ dinners for the past three years.

Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com

