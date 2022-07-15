No doubt about it.
Senator Wendy Rogers is having a rough year.
Gov. Doug Ducey exercised his first-ever line-item budget veto to kill one of the few bills the freshman Senator has managed to move through the legislature.
The bill would have set aside $3.6 million so the Department of Veterans Services could buy equipment needed to provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans.
The therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. It was developed to treat deep sea divers who surfaced too fast, causing bubbles of nitrogen to form in their bloodstream. It’s also used to treat serious infections and wounds that don’t heal as a result of diabetes or radiation injury. The chambers create air pressure that’s two or three times normal – ensuring patients absorb a lot more oxygen in each lungful of air. This helps the body fight bacteria and stimulates the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website (www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy/about/pac-20394380)
Rogers said the chamber would help veterans. “It has been found to be efficacious, helpful in curing post-traumatic stress syndrome.” Rogers is a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and pilot, according to a report by Howard Fisher of Capital Media Services.
The use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for PTSD remains under study. Some studies have shown an effect, but an analysis of multiple studies led the National Institutes of Health to conclude that the therapy “does not lead to short-term improvements in post-concussion and PTSD symptoms compared to sham (simulated treatment). Sparse longer-term evidence suggests symptom improvements after HBOY is not durable.”
The National Institutes of Health concluded the treatment can reduce mortality and coma severity in cases of traumatic brain injury, but may not improve “longer-term functionality.”
Ducey’s veto message said, “Arizona has created a strong, welcoming environment for our veterans
but that “This appropriation however has little support from the public and veteran community,’’ Ducey wrote.
Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) was also skeptical of the appropriation, mostly because it would have been one-time dollars, with no provision for providing ongoing treatment when the money ran out. Lawmakers established a fund to pay for the therapy several years ago and chipped in $25,000, with the understanding that additional money would come from grants and donations.
Rogers is seeking the Republican nomination for a second senate term in a redrawn State Legislative District 7, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. She’s facing a challenge from Senator Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction), who ended up in the redrawn District 7 after redistricting.
Education activist Kyle Nitschke is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the district, but he’ll face an uphill battle in the general election in a district that’s now heavily Republican.
Rogers has spurred repeated national controversy through her social media comments, which have driven her wildly successful national fundraising efforts.
She was the subject of an ethics complaint soon after taking office filed by an employee who said she bullied and demeaned him and created a hostile workforce environment. The Senate Ethics Committee investigated and dismissed that complaint. Rogers was subsequently censured by the Republican controlled Senate for social media posts that seemed to support “replacement theory,” the notion that Democrats and others favor uncontrolled immigration to replace white people with immigrants of color. More important to the senators, Rogers when criticized threatened to destroy the careers of Republicans who criticized her.
She’s now undergoing a second ethics investigation for comments she made on social media after an avowed white supremacist traveled to a market in a black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, and murdered 10 people – most of them black. She posted that “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” which seemed to echo suggestions by White Supremist Nick Fuentes suggesting the mass murder was a false-flag operation mounted by the federal government to discredit White Nationalists. She has denied that was her intention.
Senate Republicans rejected a move to expel her, but did vote 24-3 to refer the episode to the Senate Ethics Committee for an investigation.
She’s also a member of Oath Keepers. Leaders of the militia group composed mostly of retired military and law enforcement have been charged with helping organize and escalate the demonstrations that led to rioters entering the US Capitol Building and disrupting Congressional certification of the results of the Jan. 6 election. She has actively promoted the idea the 2020 election was marked by widespread fraud, despite the lack of evidence of fraud in either a $5 million audit of the Maricopa County vote by the state senate or half a dozen lawsuits.
Nonetheless, she has raised more than $4 million mostly from out-of-state donors through constant fundraising.
Conditions treated with hyperbaric oxygen:
• Brain abscess
• Bubbles of air in your blood vessels (arterial gas embolism)
• Burns
• Carbon monoxide poisoning
• Crushing injury
• Deafness, sudden
• Decompression sickness
• Exceptional blood loss anemia
• Gangrene
• Infection of skin or bone that causes tissue death
• Nonhealing wounds, such as a diabetic foot ulcer
• Radiation injury
• Skin graft or skin flap at risk of tissue death
• Traumatic brain injury
• Vision loss, sudden and painless
