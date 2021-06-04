The Show Low VFW Post 9907 has planned an event to recognize D-Day, June 6, 1944, when Allied forces landed in Normandy, France, for Operation Overlord inn World War II.
The event in Show Low will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial at City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St.
The public is encouraged to attend this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.