Fatal 120721.JPG

A one-vehicle fatal collision occurred Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. just east of Show Low on US Highway 60 at mile post 334 near the intersection with 1st Knoll Cinder Road. The crash involved a yellow Chevy Corvette of an unknown year that crashed into a tree. Wednesday morning the Arizona Department of Public Safety stated in a press release the Corvette was driven by Brenda Wilson, 57, of Show Low and was traveling eastbound on US Highway 60 when, for unknown reasons, she veered to the right and off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with a tree, impacting the driver’s door. A DPS spokesman stated Wilson, who was alone in her vehicle, died at the scene.

 Jim Headley/The Independent

A one-vehicle fatal collision occurred Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. just east of Show Low on US Highway 60 at mile post 334 near the intersection with 1st Knoll Cinder Road. The crash involved a yellow Chevy Corvette of an unknown year that crashed into a tree. Wednesday morning the Arizona Department of Public Safety stated in a press release the Corvette was driven by Brenda Wilson, 57, of Show Low and was traveling eastbound on US Highway 60 when, for unknown reasons, she veered to the right and off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with a tree, impacting the driver’s door. A DPS spokesman stated Wilson, who was alone in her vehicle, died at the scene.

Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.