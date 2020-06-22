SHOW LOW – The City of Show Low’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display to commemorate the birth of our country and the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding will take place Saturday, July 4, 2020, beginning at 9 p.m. (weather permitting).
The amazing high-altitude fireworks show will take place in its usual location north of Show Low High School, but the football field, stadium, and the Whipple Ranch Elementary School playground area will be closed and will not be available for use by spectators.
The parking lots, however, will be open for residents to park and watch the display from their vehicles. Because the fireworks are a high-altitude type, they should be visible from many locations throughout the city. We encourage our residents to safely choose a location somewhere in Show Low where the fireworks can be seen from a distance looking in the direction of Show Low High School.
For those who don’t want to brave the traffic, the fireworks show will be broadcast live on Show Low TV (Sparklight cable channel 56 and 1056), the city’s Facebook page, ShowLowTV.com and on Show Low TV’s YouTube channel. Local radio stations will be playing patriotic music during the fireworks for those who choose to watch from their vehicles. Please enjoy the fireworks responsibly in small groups in celebration of our nation’s birth and the city’s sesquicentennial. For more information, call (928) 532-4014.
