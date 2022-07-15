One thing’s for sure: Your buffalo won’t be hungry anymore after a visit to this Lakeside eatery.
Located on Porter Mountain Road, just a mile or so off White Mountain Boulevard, you’ll find a rustic building housing The Hungry Buffalo. No longer a well-kept secret, this restaurant has become a popular dining destination.
The rustic exterior gives way to a bar/lounge area with comfortable seating. Down a few stairs, opens an expansive dining room. Large, hand-carved wood posts and high ceilings accentuate the open feel of the space, lightly decorated with western-themed art. The large room does tend to amplify the din of the background noise of your fellow diners but not distractingly so.
After perusing a table card, I ordered an appetizer from the happy hour menu, fried pickles. Lightly battered, garlicky dill pickle slices are fried crisp, served in a basket with ranch and could easily be enough for four people to munch on while deciding on an entree.
A couple of salads are offered for those with rabbit appetites, but I suspect most patrons are here for something a bit more substantial although the Sante Fe salad with grilled chicken would indeed satisfy.
Sandwiches are made with locally baked breads and served with fries. A standout here, if you can resist the over-stuffed Rueben, is the gunslinger. Thin slices of smokey, prime rib are heaped upon sourdough bread and loaded with grilled onions, green chiles and topped with melted Swiss cheese.
There are a few flavorful designs of half-pound burgers and one, a full pound served with another pound of fries, promises that if you finish it all, you’ll get a commemorative T-shirt. Extra large, I’d assume.
Fifteen entree selections on the menu are accompanied by several specials your server will describe. Of note for its size, presentation and sheer grandeur, is the bone-in, Buffalo tomahawk ribeye. At a gut-busting 24 ounces, this Fred Flintstone-esque steak will set you back 60 bucks when it’s available. Yabba-dabba-doo!
Another standout from the entree selections is the burnt ends. Ordering the burning wagon will get you a heaping helping of those smokey ends served over a bowl of creamy mac and cheese mixed with jalapenos, bacon, green onions and sauteed mushrooms, one of my favorites.
The Unknown Date ordered grilled Atlantic salmon and was quite taken with the generous filet cooked to perfection and served with fresh green beans. It was disappointing that our favorite side, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, wasn’t available.
There’s a kids menu available for the little buffaloes in your group and if you still have a button to loosen on your britches, the Hungry Buffalo offers a few tempting desserts on and off the menu including a decadent bourbon pecan pie.
With an extensive menu full of excellent choices, daily and weekly specials and sumptuous desserts to cajole, good luck getting out of your chair once you’ve finished a meal here!
