Two ceremonies will be held Saturday in Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside as part of Wreaths Across America Day with local VFW Auxiliaries participating.
At 10 a.m. VFW Post 9907 will conduct a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St. A second ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Veterans Memorial Park by VFW Post 2364. Both ceremonies will be held to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes as part of the national Wreaths Across America Day when volunteers place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery as well as some 2,500 cemeteries across the United States, as part of the organization’s commitment to “remember, honor and teach.”
Many veterans organizations partner with schools, scout troops and civic and religious groups to raise money and volunteers for the wreath effort.
The VFWs are looking for volunteers to help with the wreath-laying ceremonies and welcome donations to sponsor a wreath to make sure all veterans’ graves receive one.
Cost for one wreath is $15, and the groups hope that businesses and individuals will purchase wreaths for this cause. To sponsor a wreath, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Also supporting the local effort are Show Low Squadron 210 Civil Air Patrol and Walking Down Ranch.
