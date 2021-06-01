Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care is now seeking non-medical volunteers to help make a difference in someone's life. Hospice volunteers work in their own community on a schedule that fits their availability.
Volunteers may choose to provide any of the following services: office tasks, friendly visits, letter writing, reading to patients, caregiver relief, emotional and spiritual support, assistance with grief support groups, help with health fairs, community education and more. Contact volunteer coordinator Alayna Neff at 928-368-4400 or opal.neff@compassus.com for more information.
