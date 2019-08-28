NAVAJO COUNTY — In yesterday's special election, voters have approved by an overwhelming margin a one-third of a cent sales tax in support of a Jail District in Navajo County.
With a voter turnout of about 22 percent, Prop 421 received 9,480 'Yes' votes to 4,831 'No' votes. Sixty-six percent of voters favored the measure and 33 percent voted against it.
The special election was the county's second attempt at passing the tax, which county officials said is needed to replace $2.5 million in property tax revenues lost from the closure of the Kayenta Coal Mine and the anticipated closure of the Cholla Power Plant.
In 2018, a similar measure was defeated by a narrow margin, just 156 votes of over 35,000 cast.
Without Prop 421, Navajo County said they would have to institute across-the-board 20 percent cuts to county staffing levels — including cuts to the Sheriff's Office that law enforcement officials said would create slower emergency response times.
Specifically, the money generated by the tax will be used to support jail operation and will eliminate fees formerly charged to cities and towns to house inmates at the county jail.
About $2.5 million of that new money will replace what the county is already spending on its jail in the annual budget, freeing up dollars that used to be spent on jail operations to be used in other county departments. Another $1 million will go to the cities and towns in the region that are currently paying to use the jail.
The election appeared to be impacted by early ballots. Only 2,576 ballots were cast yesterday, with 11,754 early ballots cast.
Sheriff David Clouse was satisfied with the results.
"Well, I'm just very pleased to see this," he said. "When talking to people, this never came across as a partisan issue. I think it is a direct result of the public safety services our deputies offer every day … and the public wanted to see that continue," he said.
"We thank the community who took the time to vote and everyone who helped to educate residents. Most importantly, we thank the community for the trust they have put in us and we will do our best to honor that trust. The County is a lean organization and it will stay that way as we continually strive to provide high-quality service," said county manager Glenn Kephart in an email to the Independent.
